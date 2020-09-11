Man held on charge of sexual abuse

KANNUR

A 50-year-old man who allegedly drugged and sexually abused a 15-year-old girl in the guise of removing evil spirits from her, was remanded to two weeks of custody on Friday.

The accused, Ibrahim, who lives in a rented house in Taliparamaba, was remanded in custody by the Taliparamba court.

The crime took place in the house of the girl on Wednesday morning, when the accused reached the house to treat her relative for leg pain. However, stating that the child was possessed by evil spirits, he allegedly drugged the child before abusing her.

Based on the complaint received by the Child Line, a police team arrested the accused on Thursday night.