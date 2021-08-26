Man held on charge of setting wife on fire in Wayanad

Kalpetta

26 August 2021 19:01 IST

Woman succumbs to burn injuries

The Sulthan Bathery police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly setting his wife on fire.

The police identified the accused as Plakkat Unnikrishnan ,46, at Odappallam near Sulthan Bathery in the district.

The police said that his wife, Shini, was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Tuesday with serious burn injuries after Unnikrishnan allegedly doused her in kerosene at their house.

Advertising

Advertising

She succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday morning.

In her last words, the woman told the police that her husband had committed the crime. Unnikrishnan was absconding after the incident, the police said. Earlier, he had tried to murder the woman two times, the police added.

He was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Sulthan Bathery, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.