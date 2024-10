A labourer from Odisha was arrested on charge of raping a five-year-old girl at Nilambur, on October 4 (Friday). Ali Hussain alias Robin, 53, reportedly lured the girl, the daughter of another migrant worker, to his house and raped her on October 3 (Thursday) night.

Neighbours grew suspicious after the girl went missing, and they reached Robin’s house in search of her. Though Robin fled the scene, he was nabbed from a scrap godown later.