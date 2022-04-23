Man held on charge of raping daughter

KASARAGOD

A man has been arrested on the charge of raping his 17-year-old daughter and making her pregnant at Kanhangad.

According to the police, the 49-year-old man was arrested while taking his daughter to a hospital in Mangaluru for an abortion. The girl, studying in Class 12, was later admitted to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

It is learned that he had sexually abused his daughter several times. He had earlier sought treatment for his daughter at a private hospital at Kanhangad after the girl became pregnant.

The girl was about a month and a half pregnant. The man was arrested after hospital officials reported the matter to the police and took a statement from the girl.

The accused has four sons too. The girl testified that she was sexually abused after being threatened. The police have registered a case under sections of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act.