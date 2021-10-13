Man held on charge of murdering wife’s kin

Thiruvananthapuram

13 October 2021 00:35 IST

The Poojappura police have taken a man into custody on the charge of murdering his father-in-law and brother-in-law.

The dead were identified as Sunil, 55, and his son Akhil, 25, who lived at Mudavanmugal.

The accused Arun, 31, of Muttathara, who was drunk stabbed them with a knife, the police said. Though the grievously injured Sunil and Akhil were taken to Government Medical College Hospital, they could not be saved.

The incident occurred around 8.30 p.m. Arun’s wife and minor son were at the house that her parents had taken on lease. Akhil used to work abroad.

Arun had reached the house, and following a dispute with Akhil stabbed him in a drunken fit, the police said. Sunil who tried to intervene was also stabbed.

The police said Arun’s wife had been living separately from him. The police suspect a family dispute led to the incident. Arun was not in a state to be questioned, the police said.

Mayor Arya Rajendran visited the spot.