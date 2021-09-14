Man held on charge of marriage fraud

Aboobacker Siddique, 46, accused of cheating women after marrying them and absconding, was arrested on Tuesday in a case filed by a woman in the district. A team led by sub inspector Premrajan of the Sreekandapuram station arrested him from Kallayil in Kozhikode. In 2009, he had married a woman from Sreekandapuram. However, she later filed a complaint of sexual abuse, following which he was arrested. But he absconded after coming out on bail. During the probe, the police found that he had married women in Kundamkuzhi and Malappuram too. The police said the accused had been hiding in various places after realising that the police were after him.

The police produced him in court later in the day.