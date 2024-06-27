ADVERTISEMENT

Man held on charge of firing at woman’s house after marriage rejection in Malappuram

Published - June 27, 2024 01:00 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested a man for firing with airgun at the house of a woman who backed out of a proposed marriage with him at Kottakkal on June 26 (Wednesday).

Abu Thahir, hailing from Valiyad, fired three rounds at the house of Ibrahim Kunnath at Arichol near Kottakkal around 7 p.m. on June 25 (Tuesday).

The police said he acted in vengeance against Mr. Ibrahim’s daughter, who backed out of the marriage with him. Their marriage had been reportedly fixed around a year ago, but the woman withdrew from it finding fault with his behaviour.

Mr. Thahir fired three rounds at the house from a close distance in the front yard. The window panes of the house were broken.

The police launched a hunt for him soon after the incident, and he was picked up late in the night. He was also slapped with charges of culpable homicide under IPC Section 308.

According to the police, Thahir had bought the airgun early this month from a shop at Edarikode and practised shooting. The gun was seized.

He was produced in a court here and remanded in judicial custody. The police are investigating the case.

