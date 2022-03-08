Man held on charge of filicide

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

The Meppadi police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of killing his 24-year-old son.

The arrested man was identified as Mohanan, 60, of Thonippadam at Mankunnu in Mupainadu grama panchayat in the district.

The police said Mohanan was working abroad and returned to his homeland a month ago.

During the interrogation, Mohanan confessed to the police that his son Akshay was addicted to drugs and altercations with his mother and sister was usual after allegedly consuming drugs.

Though Mohanan had warned him to stop the habit, he was not ready to quit it.

When the youth started to quarrel with his mother and sister on Sunday night reportedly in an inebriated mood, the father strangulated his son with a bath towel to intimidate him. However, it was suspected that the action caused the death of the youth, the police said.

Mohanan was arrested under Section 303 (murder) of the India Penal code, the police said.