Man held on charge of extorting money from girls

February 13, 2024 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - KANNUR

The Kannur cyber police on February 12 (Monday) apprehended a man on charge of creating fake Instagram account and extorting money from girls by threatening to post their private photographs online.

The investigative team led by Inspector Shaju Joseph arrested Muhammad Safwan (23) from Kalam House at Kappakadavu, Nuchiyad in Kannur.

Acting on a tip-off, Mr. Joseph along with sub-inspectors Subhash Chandran and Udaya Kumar, ASI Jyoti, SCPO Sindhu, and CPO Ajith, successfully apprehended the suspect.

In the wake of escalating cyber threats, District Police Chief Ajith Kumar has issued a warning to the public, urging heightened vigilance against falling victim to similar schemes. He advised exercising caution while navigating social media platforms, emphasizing the risks associated with clicking on unfamiliar links, visiting dubious websites, or divulging personal information.

