Man held on charge of defaming Believers’ Church

The Thiruvalla police on Monday arrested Anush Solomon Joy, alias Samaritan Solomon, on the charge of spreading false and defamatory news against the Believers Eastern Church and its Metropolitan K.P. Yohannan (Mor Athanasius Yohan).

Circle Inspector Santhoshkumar told The Hindu that he had surrendered before the police on the directions of the Kerala High Court that had granted him anticipatory bail in connection with the criminal defamatory case filed by the Church.

The police granted him conditional bail, Mr. Santhoshkumar said.

Father Sijo Panthappallil, public relations officer of the Church, said the accused was involved in spreading wrong and defamatory news against the Church and its Metropolitan for a long time.

Blackmailing

Father Panthappallil alleged that the accused, a resident of Bengaluru, had approached the Church several times with blackmailing threats.

As the Church did not yield, he started tarnishing the name of the Church and its Metropolitan through social media and online portals, he said.