Man held on charge of cheating people promising foreign varsity admissions

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 26, 2022 23:09 IST

The Peroorkada police arrested a 40-year-old man from Pappanamcode on charges of cheating people of large sums of money by promising them admissions to foreign universities.

The accused was identified as Roger, a resident of Sathyan Nagar, Pappanamcode. According to the police, he had taken large amounts as advance through 'Alfa Mary Educational Trust' promising them admissions. The admissions did not materialise and he allegedly refused to repay the money.

Roger has nearly 20 cases lodged against him across the State.

The police have launched an investigation to trace his accomplices.

