Kerala

Man held on charge of attempt to molest minor

more-in

A 51-year-old man was arrested on the charge of attempting to sexually abuse a minor tribal girl on Friday.

The police identified the arrested as T.P. Abu of Chellamkode, Moopainad, in the district. The incident came to light after the girl told Childline activists about it.

“The accused, an autorickshaw driver, reached the house of the victim along with her parents, who were in an inebriated condition, in his autorickshaw on Tuesday night,” K.P. Kuberan Namboothiri, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Special Mobile Squad, Wayanad, told The Hindu. When the trio reached the house, the girl was sleeping. As her parents were in an inebriated condition, the accused attempted to molest the minor girl, Mr. Namboothiri said.

Nov 29, 2019

