Man held on charge of attempt to kill wife in Kasaragod

Kasaragod

27 September 2021 18:45 IST

The Kasaragod police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man on the charge of attempting to kill his wife by pouring petrol on her.

The police arrested Habib from Manjeswaram. The incident reportedly took place on August 31 when the woman was at her mother’s residence at Mogral Puthur.

The woman had earlier lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment by Habib. According to the police, Habib poured petrol on her while the police were on their way to take her to the station to record her statement in the complaint. The police reportedly pushed away the man and rescued the woman.

Advertising

Advertising

Habib was absconding and was arrested following a search by the police. He was produced in the court and remanded.