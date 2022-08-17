Man held on charge of assaulting minor tribal children in Wayanad

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenichira police on Wednesday arrested a man on charge of assaulting three minor tribal children at Nadavayal in Wayanad on Tuesday.

A.G. Radhakrishnan, 48, of Nadavayal, allegedly beat the children from the Neykkuppa tribal hamlet with a stick for reportedly destroying a newly erected mud bund on his paddy field.

He was charged under various Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.