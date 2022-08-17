Man held on charge of assaulting minor tribal children in Wayanad

Charged under Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

Staff Reporter KALPETTA
August 17, 2022 20:21 IST

The Kenichira police on Wednesday arrested a man on charge of assaulting three minor tribal children at Nadavayal in Wayanad on Tuesday.

A.G. Radhakrishnan, 48, of Nadavayal, allegedly beat the children from the Neykkuppa tribal hamlet with a stick for reportedly destroying a newly erected mud bund on his paddy field.

He was charged under various Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

