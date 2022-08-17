Man held on charge of assaulting minor tribal children in Wayanad
Charged under Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act
The Kenichira police on Wednesday arrested a man on charge of assaulting three minor tribal children at Nadavayal in Wayanad on Tuesday.
A.G. Radhakrishnan, 48, of Nadavayal, allegedly beat the children from the Neykkuppa tribal hamlet with a stick for reportedly destroying a newly erected mud bund on his paddy field.
He was charged under various Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.