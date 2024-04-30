ADVERTISEMENT

Man held on charge of assaulting MCH worker

April 30, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Medical College police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a worker at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poovar native Anil was detained for manhandling Jayakumari, a hospital development society worker, who manned the MRI scanning counter at the hospital.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. after Anil went to undergo an MRI scan as directed by a doctor. However, Jayakumari informed him that only emergency scans were being conducted for the time being and that he would have to wait for a few months for an appointment.

In a fit of rage, Anil barged into the counter and allegedly punched Jayakumari using a ‘kada’ bangle (idivala) he wore. He also purportedly hurled abuses at the employee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anil was soon apprehended by the security personnel and handed over to the police. Jayakumari sustained injuries on her face.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US