Man held on charge of abetting wife’s suicide

PALAKKAD

29 June 2021 22:13 IST

The police arrested a man in connection with the death of his wife at Kizhakkanchery near here on Tuesday.

Sreejit, 33, was arrested on the charge of abetting his wife Sruthi’s suicide.

Sruthi had suffered massive burns at her house on June 18 and was admitted to the Government Medical College, Thrissur, where she died on June 21.

Her parents had accused Sreejit of setting her on fire. The police investigations found that Sreejit and Sruthi had quarrelled several times before.

A court at Alathur remanded Sreejit in judicial custody. The police said they would conduct a detailed investigation.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056.