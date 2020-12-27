Man held for wife’s murder at Karakkonam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

51-year-old Shakakumari had allegedly died of electrocution

A newly-wed 28-year-old man was taken into custody by the Vellarada police in connection with the death of his 51-year old wife in Karakkonam on Saturday,

The police apprehended Arun of Pathamkallu, Neyyattinkara shortly after his wife Shakakumari had allegedly died of electrocution in her home in Thresiapuram in Karakkonam during the wee hours of the day.

According to the Vellarada police, Shakakumari was taken to a private hospital in Karakkonam around 6 a.m. The police were alerted by their neighbours who sensed something amiss on learning that there was allegedly a delay in hospitalising her.

Arun apparently told them that Shakakumari was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire that was connected to the electricity meter.

While he allegedly attempted to project the incident as an incident that occurred while handing the Christmas lighting, blood stains that were found in the house raised eyebrows. Besides the couple, Shakakumari’s aged bed-ridden mother resided in the house.

The couple was married only two months ago apparently under suspicious circumstances. Some of Shakakumari’s relatives told the police that there were certain marital disputes since the early days of their marriage.

Arun purportedly had taken ₹10 lakh from Shakakumari before the marriage. He has been accused of attempting to usurp her properties.

“The difference is their ages has been a matter of consternation for him. Despite his insistence for a divorce, Shakakumari did not relent to his demand,” an official said.

While Arun has allegedly confessed to have orchestrated the crime, the police will proceed to record the arrest only after the post-mortem examination.