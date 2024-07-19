Man held for swindling money by fudging documents in CM’s name

The police have arrested a man who reportedly swindled some businessmen of several lakhs of rupees by forging documents in the name of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby Land Anand, 39, was arrested on Friday from Mulankavu, Kulukkallur, near Pattambi, following a complaint by one Kishore from Muthuthala. Mr. Anand reportedly swindled Mr. Kishore of ₹61 lakh.

Mr. Anand had collected ₹61 lakh in instalments from Mr. Kishore for business purpose. When asked to return the money, Mr. Anand furnished documents purportedly signed by the Chief Minister and some high government officials as a government assurance to give him ₹64 crore.

As he grew suspicious, Mr. Kishore filed a complaint with the police at Pattambi. The police found him to be fraudster, and recovered the equipment used to fudge the documents from his house.

The police said that Mr. Anand had cheated several other people in a similar manner. They said they were investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.