ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for swindling money by fudging documents in CM’s name

Published - July 19, 2024 08:53 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Baby Land Anand, 39, was arrested from Mulankavu, near Pattambi

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a man who reportedly swindled some businessmen of several lakhs of rupees by forging documents in the name of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby Land Anand, 39, was arrested on Friday from Mulankavu, Kulukkallur, near Pattambi, following a complaint by one Kishore from Muthuthala. Mr. Anand reportedly swindled Mr. Kishore of ₹61 lakh.

Mr. Anand had collected ₹61 lakh in instalments from Mr. Kishore for business purpose. When asked to return the money, Mr. Anand furnished documents purportedly signed by the Chief Minister and some high government officials as a government assurance to give him ₹64 crore.

As he grew suspicious, Mr. Kishore filed a complaint with the police at Pattambi. The police found him to be fraudster, and recovered the equipment used to fudge the documents from his house.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police said that Mr. Anand had cheated several other people in a similar manner. They said they were investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US