Man held for swindling money by fudging documents in CM’s name

The police have arrested a man who reportedly swindled some businessmen of several lakhs of rupees by forging documents in the name of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

Baby Land Anand, 39, was arrested on Friday from Mulankavu, Kulukkallur, near Pattambi, following a complaint by one Kishore from Muthuthala. Mr. Anand reportedly swindled Mr. Kishore of ₹61 lakh.

Mr. Anand had collected ₹61 lakh in instalments from Mr. Kishore for business purpose. When asked to return the money, Mr. Anand furnished documents purportedly signed by the Chief Minister and some high government officials as a government assurance to give him ₹64 crore.

As he grew suspicious, Mr. Kishore filed a complaint with the police at Pattambi. The police found him to be fraudster, and recovered the equipment used to fudge the documents from his house.

The police said that Mr. Anand had cheated several other people in a similar manner. They said they were investigating.