Man held for stealing laptops from govt. offices
The Museum Police has arrested a 23-year-old youth on charges of stealing laptops from government offices in the district.
The accused has been identified as Joji from Kunnathukal. He had allegedly attempted to steal a laptop from Vikas Bhavan on Saturday. According to the police, the accused has admitted to stealing as many as 14 laptops from various government offices.
The accused, who works in a computer service centre in the city, often returns to the offices that he had earlier gone for servicing to steal laptops. The stolen laptops are then formatted and sold in the market.
