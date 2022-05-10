Man held for shooting neighbour with air gun

KANNUR

The police arrested a 53-year-old man on the charge of shooting his neighbour with an air gun and injuring him during a heated argument between them at Charal near Karikottakari in the district on Tuesday.

Koottanal Sunny, a resident of Charal, was arrested by the police for shooting his 48-year-old neighbour Kuttikattur Thangan. He was shot in the chest and had to undergo a surgery at a private hospital in Kannur. Hospital authorities said that he is now out of danger.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9 p.m. on Monday. The two had personal differences and during the wrangle, the accused fired at the neighbour using the air gun. Locals immediately rushed Thangan, who lost his consciousness, to hospital.

The police later registered a case against Sunny and arrested him.