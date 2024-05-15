Man held for sexual harassment of foreign vlogger during pooram

A 58-year-old man of Alathur has been arrested for the alleged sexual harassment of a foreign vlogger during the Thrissur Pooram.

Suresh, alias Madhu, of Alathur, who was arrested by the Alathur police, was handed over to the Thrissur East police.

American-English travel vlogger couple, Mackenzie and Keenan, in a recent video shared on their Instagram account, alleged that they faced sexual harassment at the Thrissur Pooram venue.

Mackenzie and Keenan, who have been featuring a series of travel stories about Kerala on their Instagram account UNSTUK with Mac & Keen, documented the annoying experience during the Thrissur Pooram.

The police initiated an investigation on the basis of the Instagram video.

