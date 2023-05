May 03, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Fort police on Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of raping a woman on a false promise of marriage. The accused, identified as Pratheesh from Muttathara, was in hiding in Mysore. According to the police, the accused had forced the victim, a widow and mother of two, belonging to a Scheduled Caste community, to abort.