Man held for sexual abuse of minor

A circus artiste was on Tuesday arrested on charge of sexually abusing a minor girl under the Mananthavady police station limits in Wayanad.

The police identified the arrested as Ibrahim Ansari, 26, of Jharkhand.

The police arrested the man based on a complaint filed by the child’s parents, hailing from West Bengal, said District Police Chief R. Ilango.

It was suspected that the accused sexually abused the child multiple times, he added.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, said Mr. Ilango.

The accused was produced before the First Class Magistrate Court at Mananthavady through video conferencing, since the area was declared a COVID-19 containment zone. The court remanded him in judicial custody, said Mr. Ilango.