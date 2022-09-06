Man held for murdering wife

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 06, 2022 20:30 IST

The Varkala police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife during the early hours of Tuesday.

The police identified the deceased as Nikhitha, 26, of Thathampally in Alappuzha. Her husband, Aneesh of Ayanthi in Varkala, was taken into custody soon after the incident had taken place at around 2.30 a.m.

According to the police, the couple had married in July and had settled abroad. They returned to Aneesh’s house a week ago to treat a leg injury he sustained recently.

The newly wed couple were involved in a heated argument during which Aneesh smashed a lamp on Nikhitha’s head. The incident occurred when Aneesh’s parents were at home. On hearing the commotion, they broke open the door to find Nikhitha lying on the floor unconscious. Despite rushing her to the Government taluk hospital in Varkala, her life could not be saved.

