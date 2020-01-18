Man held for molestingfour minor daughters

A middle-aged man was arrested at Valanchery on Friday for repeatedly raping his four daughters. The man is believed to have sexually abused his daughters aged 10, 13, 15 and 17 over a long period.

The shocking tale came to light when the youngest girl revealed the abuse to her teacher during a personal counselling. Aghast at the revelation, the school authorities spoke to her elder sisters with the help of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Counselling

During the counselling, the four siblings revealed that their father continued to abuse them sexually whenever they were alone in their rented quarters.

They said that he would often rape them under the influence of alcohol. The man also used to bring home his friends. However, further counselling will be needed to ascertain if the children were abused by anyone else.

On the basis of a complaint by the school authorities, the police arrested the man, slapping various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, including aggravated sexual offences. Sub-inspector T. Manoharan said that four cases were registered against the man. He was produced before a court on Saturday, and was remanded in judicial custody.

CWC chairman Shajesh Bhaskar said that the children were rescued and shifted to a safer place.