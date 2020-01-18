Kerala

Man held for molestingfour minor daughters

more-in

Youngest girl reveals abuse to teacher

A middle-aged man was arrested at Valanchery on Friday for repeatedly raping his four daughters. The man is believed to have sexually abused his daughters aged 10, 13, 15 and 17 over a long period.

The shocking tale came to light when the youngest girl revealed the abuse to her teacher during a personal counselling. Aghast at the revelation, the school authorities spoke to her elder sisters with the help of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Counselling

During the counselling, the four siblings revealed that their father continued to abuse them sexually whenever they were alone in their rented quarters.

They said that he would often rape them under the influence of alcohol. The man also used to bring home his friends. However, further counselling will be needed to ascertain if the children were abused by anyone else.

On the basis of a complaint by the school authorities, the police arrested the man, slapping various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, including aggravated sexual offences. Sub-inspector T. Manoharan said that four cases were registered against the man. He was produced before a court on Saturday, and was remanded in judicial custody.

CWC chairman Shajesh Bhaskar said that the children were rescued and shifted to a safer place.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2020 12:21:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/man-held-for-molestingfour-minor-daughters/article30596179.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY