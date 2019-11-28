Kerala

Man held for harassing woman on bus

The police arrested a youngster on the charge of harassing a woman while she was sleeping on a long-distance bus at Kottakkal on Thursday. Munawwar Ali, 23, from Kudalu in Kasaragod district, was taken into custody following a complaint filed by the woman.

The 11-minute video the woman shot while challenging the youngster inside the bus went viral on the social media. The woman was heard screaming at the man in the video.

The youngster was travelling from Kollam to Kasaragod on the Thiruvanathapuram-Kasaragod bus. The woman had boarded at Aluva. The accused was produced in the court.

