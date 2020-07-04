Man held for hacking to death relative

Alappuzha

04 July 2020 22:25 IST

The police on Saturday arrested a 63-year-old man on the charge of murdering his brother-in-law at Erickavu, near Haripad.

The arrested has been identified as Krishnan Nair of Erickavu. According to the Thrikkunnappuzha police, the accused hacked Sreekumara Pillai, 65, to death on Friday night.

“The deceased was a tippler and used to quarrel with his wife. On Friday, during a row between the couple, Krishnan Nair intervened and hacked Sreekumara Pillai with a knife. Though his son-in-law took him to the Taluk Hospital at Haripad, his life could not be saved,” the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

The deceased had been living in his wife’s house along with the accused for the past several years, the official said.