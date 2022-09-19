Man held for drug smuggling and peddling

ADVERTISEMENT

The Medical College police arrested a 36-year-old man on charges of drug smuggling and peddling on Monday.

The police identified the accused as Nasirudeen Koya Thangal of Kudappanakunnu. He is suspected to have been a key member of the racket that functioned from the lodges located in the vicinity of the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College.

Nasirudeen, who was nabbed from a hideout in Ernakulam, is believed to have been involved in the racket along with his accomplice Shibu who had been nabbed by the City police with alleged possession of 3.5kg of ganja last month.



The gang used to purportedly smuggle such contraband from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and pack them into small packets for distribution from various lodges in the area, the police said.