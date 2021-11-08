Man held for defaming KC(M)

KOTTAYAM

The Pala police on Monday arrested Sanjay Sakkariya, a native of Panthrandam Mile near here, on charges of defaming Jose K. Mani, chairman of the Kerala Congress (M) and his party through social media.

Officials said the accused, who had been absconding, surrendered before the police after his attempts to obtain anticipatory bail did not yield results.

The police had booked a case against the person under various IPC provisions and sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act.

The case followed a complaint lodged by the KC(M) general secretary Stephen George.

The case against Mr.Sakkariya, director of an automation company in Kochi, had sparked a major controversy with Mani C. Kappen observing a satyagraha on the previous Thiruvonam day in protest against an alleged attempt by the KC(M) to fabricate criminal cases against its detractors.

The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday.