ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for death of pregnant wife

Published - September 27, 2024 01:40 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a person, identified as J. Janardhana, 39, in connection with the death of his wife, Vijayatha, 32, who was found dead in their home on August 18. The arrest was made by a team led by Inspector K.P. Vinod Kumar and Sub-Inspector V.K. Vijayan.

Vijayatha, a resident of Pilikula, Vamanjoor, Karnataka, was three months’ pregnant at the time of her death. During investigation, the police discovered a note written by the deceased, in which she accused her husband of subjecting her to constant physical and mental abuse. Following this, Janardhana was taken in for questioning and subsequently arrested.

The couple had been married for a year-and-a-half, but the police found that Janardhana had two previous illegal marriages before marrying Vijayatha. The arrest was made under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita based on his statement to the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US