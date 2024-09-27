GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held for death of pregnant wife

Published - September 27, 2024 01:40 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a person, identified as J. Janardhana, 39, in connection with the death of his wife, Vijayatha, 32, who was found dead in their home on August 18. The arrest was made by a team led by Inspector K.P. Vinod Kumar and Sub-Inspector V.K. Vijayan.

Vijayatha, a resident of Pilikula, Vamanjoor, Karnataka, was three months’ pregnant at the time of her death. During investigation, the police discovered a note written by the deceased, in which she accused her husband of subjecting her to constant physical and mental abuse. Following this, Janardhana was taken in for questioning and subsequently arrested.

The couple had been married for a year-and-a-half, but the police found that Janardhana had two previous illegal marriages before marrying Vijayatha. The arrest was made under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita based on his statement to the police.

Published - September 27, 2024 01:40 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.