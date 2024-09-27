Man held for death of pregnant wife

The police have arrested a person, identified as J. Janardhana, 39, in connection with the death of his wife, Vijayatha, 32, who was found dead in their home on August 18. The arrest was made by a team led by Inspector K.P. Vinod Kumar and Sub-Inspector V.K. Vijayan.

Vijayatha, a resident of Pilikula, Vamanjoor, Karnataka, was three months’ pregnant at the time of her death. During investigation, the police discovered a note written by the deceased, in which she accused her husband of subjecting her to constant physical and mental abuse. Following this, Janardhana was taken in for questioning and subsequently arrested.

The couple had been married for a year-and-a-half, but the police found that Janardhana had two previous illegal marriages before marrying Vijayatha. The arrest was made under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita based on his statement to the police.