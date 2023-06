June 17, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Vattiyurkavu police on Friday arrested the member of a gang that had caused a ruckus at a restaurant in Vayalikkada junction. The arrested, identified as Noufal from Moonnammoodu, had allegedly caused stab injuries to a person at the restaurant. He is also an accused in a case related to sexually assaulting a minor girl.