Man held for bomb hoax at Calicut airport

Published - October 30, 2024 08:58 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested a man on charge of creating a bomb hoax at the Calicut International Airport on Monday. Mohammed Ijaz, 26, from Kothakurissi, Ananganadi, Palakkad district, was arrested on Wednesday after the police found him responsible for the hoax.

It was on Monday evening that Ijaz sent an email to the airport director saying that the Air Arabia flight from the airport to Abu Dhabi had a bomb on it. The airport officials handed over the message to the police, and it was found that Ijaz had sent the email from his email account using his mobile phone.

He had asked the airport director to cancel the Abu Dhabi flight or to be responsible for the death of all passengers travelling on the flight.

Ijaz was produced in a court at Manjeri and was remanded in judicial custody for two weeks.

