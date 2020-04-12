Kerala

Man held for bid to sexually assault minor

A 31-year-old man was on Sunday arrested on the charge of attempting to sexually assault a differently abled minor tribal girl in Wayanad.

The arrested is A. Muneer of Arimunda.

The incident occurred on April 10 when the girl’s parents had gone outside for work, District Police Chief R. Ilango told The Hindu. “During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime,” said Mr. Ilango, adding that the police were awaiting the medical report and further statements of the victim and witnesses.

