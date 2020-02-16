Man held for beating up three-year-old

A three-year-old boy subjected to brutal treatment by his ‘drunkard’ step-father for nearly a month was rescued and hospitalised here and the man and the child’s mother were arrested on Saturday following intervention by neighbours, the police said.
The boy with injury marks all over his body, including in private parts, had been admitted to the medical college hospital, they said.
“He said he was afraid to go back home. We have formally informed the child-line officials. They will take custody of the kid,” the investigating officer said.
The police said 38-year old Vyshakh and his wife were arrested and produced before a magistrate court which remanded them to judicial custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.