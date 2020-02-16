Man held for beating up three-year-old

A three-year-old boy subjected to brutal treatment by his ‘drunkard’ step-father for nearly a month was rescued and hospitalised here and the man and the child’s mother were arrested on Saturday following intervention by neighbours, the police said.

The boy with injury marks all over his body, including in private parts, had been admitted to the medical college hospital, they said.

“He said he was afraid to go back home. We have formally informed the child-line officials. They will take custody of the kid,” the investigating officer said.

The police said 38-year old Vyshakh and his wife were arrested and produced before a magistrate court which remanded them to judicial custody.