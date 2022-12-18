  1. EPaper
Man held for attempting to murder colleague

December 18, 2022 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested on Sunday on the charge of attempting to murder his colleague.

Manoj, 46, of Kurikkad attempted to murder a youth who was a supervisor at a company that he worked in Ambalamedu, following personal enmity, on Saturday. He was remanded to judicial custody.

Gold seized

The air intelligence unit of Customs seized gold that weighed 1.06 kg valued at approximately ₹45 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Doha at Cochin International Airport Limited.

Palakkad native Rasheed had reportedly covered capsules containing gold compound in his rectum. Efforts are on to identify the source and destination of the smuggled gold.

Youth held with MDMA

A youth from Kannamaly was arrested on the charge of possessing MDMA, a banned narcotic drug, on Sunday.

Nithin, 24, was held by Kannamaly Police, in a drive carried out as part of intensified surveillance to prevent sale of drugs and illegal sale of alcohol during the festival season.

