Man held for assaulting wife

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 18, 2022 22:01 IST

The Malayinkeezhu police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his wife.

While he was apprehended on the basis of a video that he himself had recorded of the violent act, the police charged him for various crimes including attempt to murder.

The accused was identified as Dileep of Meppookada near Malayinkeezhu. He meted out the cruelty on his wife Athira in an inebriated condition in their house on October 16. He apparently vented his ire on the victim since she went for work in a shop against his wish.

According to the police, Dileep used to frequently manhandle Athira. In the video, Dileep admits to have beaten her while the victim, who could be seen to be bleeding profusely, says she was the sole breadwinner for the family that also includes two children, aged two and four.

While the police were alerted to the incident, the video recovered from Dileep’s phone strengthened the case. He has been charged under provisions including Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

