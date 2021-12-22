Man held for assaulting 80-year-old mother

KANNUR

The police have arrested the first accused in the incident where an elderly woman was beaten up by four of her children at Mathamangalam in Kannur, on Wednesday.

The police arrested the first accused Raveendran on the charge of attempt to murder and assault of his 80-year-old mother, Meenakshiamma, on December 14. Three other children of the victim, Saudamini, Ammini, and Padmini, who were also accused in the case, were in hiding, the police said.

After the incident came to light, Social Justice Minister R. Bindu had sought a report on the incident. The Minister directed the Social Justice Department to take immediate action.

A mother of 10 children, Meenakshiamma, who lives with her younger son Mohan at Mathamangalam, was allegedly assaulted by her four children demanding a share of the property. An injured Meenakshiamma was admitted to a hospital in Payyannur.

The incident took place when the younger son Mohan was away. The case was registered by the police based on a complaint by Mohan’s wife, C.V. Sheeja.