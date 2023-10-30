HamberMenu
Kalamassery blasts | Man held for allegedly posting provocative content on social media post

The person, identified as Riva Philip, was taken into custody from his residence, near Thekkemala, Kozhencherry

October 30, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Aranmula police on Monday arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with an alleged attempt to disrupt communal harmony through the social media against the backdrop of the Kalamassery blasts.

The person, identified as Riva Philip, was taken into custody from his residence, near Thekkemala, Kozhencherry. The police had earlier booked him under Section 153 (wanton provocation) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint lodged by the Social Democratic Party of India. The accused was slated to be produced before a magistrate later in the day.

In a post on his social media page on Sunday, the accused allegedly sought to connect the SDPI with the blasts that took place at the Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention in Kalamassery. The post, however, was deleted later and replaced with an unconditional apology to the political organisation as well as the public. Attributing the earlier post to a sudden surge of emotions by the author, the latest post also urged people to remain united irrespective of their caste and creed.

Meanwhile, District Police Chief V. Ajith has issued a direction stipulating prior intimation to the police for conducting religious ceremonies and programmes in Pathanamthitta. The move comes in the wake of the Kalamassery bomb blasts.

“All religious ceremonies, meetings, festivals, and events by the various religious organisations should be informed to Station House Officers concerned in advance. The direction will be also applicable to conventions, religious sermons, and various gatherings. Stern legal action will be initiated in case of violating this direction,’’ the officer said.

