Man held for alleged smuggling of ganja

Excise officials in Hozdurg arrested a 33-year-old man for smuggling ganja in an autorickshaw, allegedly targeting students of the Central University of Kerala.

Ibrahim Khalil, a resident under the Melparamba police station limits, was apprehended at Periya Battathur Chowki on Saturday around 4:30 p.m., carrying 240 grams of the narcotic.

The arrest was made by a team led by Hozdurg Excise circle inspector M. Dileep. The autorickshaw was also taken into custody. During interrogation, Khalil reportedly admitted that his intention was to smuggle the narcotic for students of the varsity.

The Excise had already heightened surveillance in the area.