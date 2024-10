A man accused of trying to exchange fake currencies in a bank was arrested by the Chengamanad police. The arrested person is Sreenath, 32. The incident occurred on Saturday (October 26) afternoon at Kunnukara Service Cooperative Society. Sreenath had allegedly tried to deposit 11 fake currency notes of ₹500 denomination into his account. Later, he was arrested from Gothuruth.

