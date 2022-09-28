Man hacks wife to death at Kothakurssi

The Hindu Bureau PALAKKAD
September 28, 2022 22:46 IST

A man hacked his wife to death while she was sleeping in their house at Kothakurssi near Ottapalam in the early hours of Wednesday. The police arrested Krishnadas, 47, for murdering his wife Rajani, 38. Their daughter Anagha was also injured in Krishnadas’s attack.

The police said the murderous attack took place around 2 a.m. when Rajani was sleeping in her room. Krishnadas attacked Rajani with a machete.

Rajani suffered deep wounds on her neck and cheek. Police said they were investigating.

