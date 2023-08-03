ADVERTISEMENT

Man hacks parents to death near Parumala

August 03, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Police attribute the murder to a family dispute

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old man allegedly hacked to death his aged parents near Parumala on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Krishnan Kutty, 76, and his wife Sarada, 73, natives of Parumala, near Pulikeezhu. The police have recorded the arrest of Anilkumar, son of the victims, in connection with the murder.

The police attributed the twin murder to a family dispute. “During a quarrel that broke out on Thursday morning, the accused attacked his father with a sharp-edged weapon. As his mother intervened, he hacked her too.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Anil Kumar, a casual worker, had separated from his wife several years ago and had been staying with his parents.

The bodies of the elderly couple were shifted to the morgue of Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US