Man hacks parents to death near Parumala

August 03, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

A 46-year-old man allegedly hacked to death his aged parents near Parumala on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Krishnan Kutty, 76, and his wife Sarada, 73, natives of Parumala, near Pulikeezhu. The police have recorded the arrest of Anilkumar, son of the victims, in connection with the murder.

The police attributed the twin murder to a family dispute. “During a quarrel that broke out on Thursday morning, the accused attacked his father with a sharp-edged weapon. As his mother intervened, he hacked her too.”

Anil Kumar, a casual worker, had separated from his wife several years ago and had been staying with his parents.

The bodies of the elderly couple were shifted to the morgue of Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.