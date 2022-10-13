Man hacks mother, daughter in Kannur

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 13, 2022 18:16 IST

A man who allegedly hacked and injured a mother and daughter after breaking into their house at Usanmotta in Thalassery reportedly surrendered before the police on Thursday. 

The police said Indu, 37, and daughter Pooja, 18, of Chavakunnu were hacked with a sharp weapon around 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jinesh Babu alias Appu of Cherukallayi entered the house and allegedly hacked Pooja with a sharp weapon. Indu, who tried to rescue her daughter, too sustained wounds in the melee. Indus’ husband Anil is employed abroad. 

The two were initially admitted to the Thalassery Government General Hospital but were later referred to Indira Gandhi Hospital. They said Jinesh had been constantly harassing them.

According to the police, Jinesh attacked Pooja for rejecting his proposal of love.

