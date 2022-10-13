Kerala

Man hacks mother, daughter in Kannur

A man who allegedly hacked and injured a mother and daughter after breaking into their house at Usanmotta in Thalassery reportedly surrendered before the police on Thursday. 

The police said Indu, 37, and daughter Pooja, 18, of Chavakunnu were hacked with a sharp weapon around 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jinesh Babu alias Appu of Cherukallayi entered the house and allegedly hacked Pooja with a sharp weapon. Indu, who tried to rescue her daughter, too sustained wounds in the melee. Indus’ husband Anil is employed abroad. 

The two were initially admitted to the Thalassery Government General Hospital but were later referred to Indira Gandhi Hospital. They said Jinesh had been constantly harassing them.

According to the police, Jinesh attacked Pooja for rejecting his proposal of love.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
crime
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2022 6:18:53 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/man-hacks-mother-daughter-in-kannur/article66004536.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY