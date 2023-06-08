Man hacks minor daughter to death

June 08, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A six-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death by her father at Punnamoodu, near Mavelikara, on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Nakshatra.

The Mavelikara police said they had arrested Sree Mahesh (38), the child’s father. Mahesh also attacked his mother, Sunanda. The woman who sustained injuries was admitted to a hospital. The accused was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Nakshtra’s mother Vidhya had died three years ago and the child regularly demanded to visit her mother’s parents at Pathiyoor, which antagonised Mahesh. The police, however, said that no motive had been established yet.

The accused was produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. Mahesh tried to commit suicide at Mavelikara sub jail in the evening. He was immediately taken to a hospital.