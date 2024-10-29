Man hacks his wife to death

A 50-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife to death at Thalore, near here, on Tuesday. Later, the husband died by suspected suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joju Porathur allegedly killed his wife Linju, 36, inside their house following a family feud on Tuesday afternoon. He then went to the terrace and reportedly died by hanging himself.

The neighbours, upon hearing the screams of Linju, informed Puthukkad Police. However, when the police opened the door, they found Linju’s body in a pool of blood. It is reported that she suffered multiple hack injuries in neck and body.

Joju and Linju got married one-and-half-years ago, according to local residents. While it was Joju’s second marriage, Linju’s was third. Linju had two children in her earlier marriage. The incident happened when the children were in school.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.